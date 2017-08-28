बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सिंधू का फाइनल देखने के बाद सायना ने कोच से कहा- पेट्रोल खत्म हो गया देखते-देखते
Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 09:28 AM IST
भारत की स्टार महिला शटलर पीवी सिंधू और जापान की नोजोमी ओकुहारा ने रविवार को ग्लासगो के अमीरात एरीना में वर्ल्ड बैडमिंटन चैंपियनशिप्स में महिला सिंगल्स मैच का सबसे लंबा (110 मिनट यानी एक घंटा 50 मिनट) मैच खेला। दोनों ने वर्ल्ड चैंपियनशिप्स के इतिहास का अब तक का सबसे शानदार मुकाबला खेला। सिंधू का मैच देखने के बाद सायना ने एक खास व्यक्ति को कहा-पेट्रोल खत्म हो गया देखते-देखते।
