kavya kavya

सिंधू का फाइनल देखने के बाद सायना ने कोच से कहा- पेट्रोल खत्म हो गया देखते-देखते

Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 09:28 AM IST

Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 09:28 AM IST
saina said my fuel is getting empty after watching final of sindhu

भारत की स्टार महिला शटलर पीवी सिंधू और जापान की नोजोमी ओकुहारा ने रविवार को ग्लासगो के अमीरात एरीना में वर्ल्ड बैडमिंटन चैंपियनशिप्स में महिला सिंगल्स मैच का सबसे लंबा (110 मिनट यानी एक घंटा 50 मिनट) मैच खेला। दोनों ने वर्ल्ड चैंपियनशिप्स के इतिहास का अब तक का सबसे शानदार मुकाबला खेला। सिंधू का मैच देखने के बाद सायना ने एक खास व्यक्ति को कहा-पेट्रोल खत्म हो गया देखते-देखते।

  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

