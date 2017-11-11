Download App
आखिर इस दिन ही क्यों की जाती है पीपल के पेड़ की पूजा

Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 12:09 PM IST
Why is the worship of Peepal tree on Saturday

शनिवार का दिन भगवान शनि का होता है। जिस किसी व्यक्ति की कुंडली में शनिदोष होता है वे लोग शनि मंदिर जाकर शनिदेव को तेल चढ़ाते हैं और पीपल के पेड़ के नीचे दीपक जलाते हैं। माना जाता है कि पीपल की पूजा करने से शनि महाराज प्रसन्न होते हैं और उन्हें शनि दोष के कुप्रभाव से मुक्ति मिल जाती है। लेकिन पीपल के वृक्ष की ही पूजा क्यों होती है, कभी आपने सोचा है। इसके पीछे बड़ा ही रोचक कारण है।

पढ़ें- शनिवार के दिन भूलकर भी न खाएं ये 5 चीजें, शनिदेव होते हैं नाराज

