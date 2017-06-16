आपका शहर Close

हनुमान जी ने रामायण लिखकर समुद्र में क्यों फेंक दी थी, ये रहा रहस्य

amarujala.com-presented by:विनोद शुक्ला

Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 12:23 PM IST
Why did Hanuman throw the Ramayana into the sea

हम सभी जानते हैं की रामायण की रचना महर्षि वाल्मीकि ने की थी, लेकिन शायद ये बात बहुत कम लोग जानते होगें कि एक रामायण भगवान हनुमान ने भी लिखी थी। जिसे हनुमद रामायण के नाम से जानी जाती हैं। लेकिन खुद हनुमानजी ने इसे लिखने के बाद समुद्र में फेक दी थी। आखिर उन्होने ऐसा क्यों किया था आइए जानते हैं। 

lord manuman ramayana

