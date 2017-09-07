Download App
किस रत्न को पहनें किस धातु में, पहनने से पहले जरूर जान लें

विनोद शुक्ला

Thu, 07 Sep 2017 11:50 AM IST
for best results which metal to wear gemstones

ज्योतिष शास्त्र में रत्न पहनने का विशेष महत्व होता है इससे कई तरह की परेशानियों से निजात मिलती है। लोग ग्रहों को अपने पक्ष में रखने के लिए कई तरह के रत्न पहनते है। लाल किताब के अनुसार रत्नों में कमजोर ग्रह को बलशाली बनाने की क्षमता होती है। रत्न का प्रभाव तो होता ही है लेकिन किस धातु में रत्न पहना जाता है उसका विशेष महत्व होता है।

पढ़ें- कंगाली पीछा न छोड़े तो घर में रखनी चाहिए ये 5 चीजें

