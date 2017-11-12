बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
माथे पर तिलक लगाने के ये होते हैं 5 फायदे
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 08:24 AM IST
हिन्दू धर्म में माथे पर तिलक लगाने की परंपरा होती है। किसी भी शुभकार्य,पूजा और मंदिर में भगवान के दर्शन के बाद माथे पर तिलक लगाने का रिवाज होता है। माथे पर टीका लगाने के पीछे धार्मिक भावना के साथ कुछ वैज्ञानिक आधार भी होता है। आइए जानते हैं माथे पर तिलक लगाने के फायदे के बारे में।
