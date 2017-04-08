बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जिंदा रहने के लिए कपड़े तक जलाने को मजबूर हुए 5 दोस्त, वीडियो देख रो देंगे
Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 02:23 PM IST
मौत को मात देने की कोशिशें सारी रात जारी रही। जिंदा रहने के लिए छात्रों ने कपड़े तक जला डाले। मगर जब मदद पहुंची तो पांच में से दो छात्रों की सांसे टूट गई। आइए हम तस्वीरों के जरिए आपको बताते हैं पूरी घटना-
यहां क्लिक कर देखें पूरा वीडियो
