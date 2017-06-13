बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फॉरेस्ट गार्ड मर्डर: फूटा पब्लिक का गुस्सा, चार घंटे तक किया विरोध प्रदर्शन
Updated Tue, 13 Jun 2017 07:43 PM IST
फॉरेस्ट गार्ड होशियार सिंह मामले में हत्या की धारा को आत्महत्या में बदलने के विरोध में और उच्च स्तरीय या सीबीआई जांच की मांग को लेकर वन कर्मचारियों और आम जनता का आक्रोश मंगलवार को मंडी में सड़कों पर फूट पड़ा। ‘होशियार सिंह तेरे हत्यारों को सूली पर चढ़वाएंगे, दादी तेरे पोते को न्याय हम दिलाएंगे, आत्महत्या नहीं ये हत्या है, हत्या है हत्या है, होशियार सिंह अमर रहे, होशियार सिंह को शहीद का दर्जा दो’ के नारों से मंडी शहर गूंज उठा।
