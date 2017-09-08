Download App
kavya kavya

राम रहीम के डेरा मुख्यालय में तलाशी अभियान क्यों? 7 कारण

Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 01:44 PM IST

Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 01:44 PM IST
search operation in Ram Rahim Dera headquarters in Sirsa

डेरा सच्चा सौदा सिरसा के प्रमुख गुरमीत राम रहीम को साध्वी रेप केस में 20 साल की सजा रोहतक जेल में काट रहे हैं। जानिए, ऐसे कौन से कारण थे कि डेरा मुख्यालय की तलाशी लेने की जरूरत समझी गई...

बता दें कि गुरमीत राम रहीम की गिरफ्तारी के बाद से ही लगातार डेरे की जांच का दबाव बढ़ता जा रहा था। इस दबाव के बीच ही हरियाणा सरकार ने यह काम खुद करने के स्थान पर हाईकोर्ट के आदेशों के अधीन करना चाहती है।
डेरे को लेकर कई किस्से, कहानियां चर्चा में हैं। इसमें गुफा से लेकर डेरे में हथियार होने की बात कही जाती है। हरियाणा सरकार को हाईकोर्ट से जांच की अनुमति मिल गई है तो ऐसे में अब डेरे से जुडे़ हर राज से पर्दा उठ जाएगा। 
 

dera sacha sauda gurmeet ram rahim

Your Story has been saved!