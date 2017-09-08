बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
राम रहीम के डेरा मुख्यालय में तलाशी अभियान क्यों? 7 कारण
Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 01:44 PM IST
डेरा सच्चा सौदा सिरसा के प्रमुख गुरमीत राम रहीम को साध्वी रेप केस में 20 साल की सजा रोहतक जेल में काट रहे हैं। जानिए, ऐसे कौन से कारण थे कि डेरा मुख्यालय की तलाशी लेने की जरूरत समझी गई...
बता दें कि गुरमीत राम रहीम की गिरफ्तारी के बाद से ही लगातार डेरे की जांच का दबाव बढ़ता जा रहा था। इस दबाव के बीच ही हरियाणा सरकार ने यह काम खुद करने के स्थान पर हाईकोर्ट के आदेशों के अधीन करना चाहती है।
डेरे को लेकर कई किस्से, कहानियां चर्चा में हैं। इसमें गुफा से लेकर डेरे में हथियार होने की बात कही जाती है। हरियाणा सरकार को हाईकोर्ट से जांच की अनुमति मिल गई है तो ऐसे में अब डेरे से जुडे़ हर राज से पर्दा उठ जाएगा।
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
