16 साल की रेप पीड़िता ने दिया बच्ची को जन्म, कलयुगी मां-बाप ने उठाया रूह कंपाने वाला कदम

Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 11:21 PM IST

Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 11:21 PM IST
Minor girl raped survivor give birth to child in panipat

16 साल की रेप पीड़िता मां बन गई है। उसने अस्पताल परिसर में बच्चे को जन्म दिया है। जब पीड़िता के मां-बाप को इसकी जानकारी हुई तो उन्होंने हैरान करने वाला कदम उठाया। जानिए क्या है पूरा मामला। घटना हरियाणा के पानीपत जिले की है। नूरवाला में रहने वाली 16 साल की रेप पीड़िता ने बच्ची को जन्म दिया है। नाबालिग सिविल अस्पताल में पेट दर्द होने पर अपना चेकअप कराने आई थी और अस्पताल परिसर में ही ऑटो में बच्ची को जन्म दे दिया। 

 

Your Story has been saved!