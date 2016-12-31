आपका शहर Close

...तो क्या अखिलेश को 'हीरो' बनाने के लिए स्टीव जार्डिंग लिख रहे स्क्रिप्ट

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Sat, 31 Dec 2016 07:05 PM IST
Is steve jarding behind conflicts in SP.

समाजवादी पार्टी में चल रहे घमासान के बीच सोशल मीडिया पर स्टीव जार्डिंग का एक ई-मेल वायरल हो रहा है। स्टीव हार्वर्ड यूनिवर्सिटी के प्रोफेसर हैं और ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि वे सपा के लिए चुनाव की रणनीति तैयार कर रहे हैं। इस मेल से तो यही लग रहा है कि ताजा विवाद की स्क्रिप्ट स्टीव ही लिख रहे हैं।

akhilesh yadav up news in hindi

घमासान

19 घंटे में सपा का सुल्तान बनकर उभरे अखिलेश, पूरे 'दंगल' पर एक नजर

Akhilesh Yadav‬, ‪Samajwadi Party‬‬, mulayam singh yadav, up news

...और देखते ही देखते देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में आतंकवादियों ने हाईजैक कर ली बस!

  शनिवार, 31 दिसंबर 2016
जानें 'घर और पार्टी की चक्की' में कैसे पिस रही हैं डिम्पल यादव

  शनिवार, 31 दिसंबर 2016
सीएम अखिलेश का बड़ा धमाका: जारी की 235 प्रत्याशियों की सूची

  गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
अखिलेश यादव के 235 उम्मीदवारों की लिस्ट में फेरबदल, दो बदले, दो नए घोषित किए

  शनिवार, 31 दिसंबर 2016
घर के बाहर हंगामा कर रहे अपने समर्थकों को सीएम अखिलेश ने भेजा संदेश

  शुक्रवार, 30 दिसंबर 2016
कांग्रेस की पुकार, श्री गणेश करो अखिलेश, हाथ मिलाएं, यूपी में सरकार बनाएं...

  शुक्रवार, 30 दिसंबर 2016
﻿