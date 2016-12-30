बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अखिलेश यादव के 235 उम्मीदवारों की लिस्ट में फेरबदल, दो बदले, दो नए घोषित किए
Updated Fri, 30 Dec 2016 10:44 PM IST
मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव ने विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए पूर्व घोषित 235 प्रत्याशियों में से दो को बदल दिया है। मैनपुरी जिले की करहल सीट से सोवरन सिंह यादव प्रत्याशी बनाए गए थे।
अब उनके स्थान पर मुख्यमंत्री ने चचेरे भाई अभिषेक उर्फ अंशुल यादव को प्रत्याशी बनाया है। कासगंज जिले की कासगंज सीट से मानपाल सिंह वर्मा को प्रत्याशी घोषित किया गया था। अब उनकी जगह इशरत उल्ला शेरवानी नए प्रत्याशी होंगे।
अखिलेश यादव ने दो नए प्रत्याशी भी घोषित किए हैं। कासगंज के पटियाली विधानसभा क्षेत्र से किरन यादव और एटा जिले की एटा विधानसभा सीट से जोगेंद्र सिंह यादव प्रत्याशी बनाए गए हैं। इसके साथ ही मुख्यमंत्री द्वारा घोषित प्रत्याशियों की संख्या 237 हो गई है। (आगे देखें, पहले घोषित किए गए थे ये उम्मीदवार, देखें लिस्ट...)
