थकान मिटाने का बेजोड़ उपाय है, शवासन
Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 07:31 PM IST
मन और शरीर दोनों को थका देता है दिनभर का काम-काज। शाम होते होते सिरदर्द से बुरा हाल हो जाता है। जब थकान हद से ज्यादा होती है तो नींद भी नहीं आती है। इन सबका उपाय है, शवासन।
योग का नाम सुनकर अगर आप ये सोच रहे हों कि शरीर तोड़ना मरोड़ना पड़ेगा। सांस खींचनी छोड़नी पड़ेगी। तो ये सब भूल जाइये। शवासन है सबसे आसान आसन।
