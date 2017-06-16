आपका शहर Close

थकान मिटाने का बेजोड़ उपाय है, शवासन

amarujala.com- Presented by: संध्या द्विवेदी

Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 07:31 PM IST
Removes Off Fatigue With Savasana

मन और शरीर दोनों को थका देता है दिनभर का काम-काज। शाम होते होते सिरदर्द से बुरा हाल हो जाता है। जब थकान हद से ज्यादा होती है तो नींद भी नहीं आती है। इन सबका उपाय है, शवासन।
 योग का नाम सुनकर अगर आप ये सोच रहे हों कि शरीर तोड़ना मरोड़ना पड़ेगा। सांस खींचनी छोड़नी पड़ेगी। तो ये सब भूल जाइये। शवासन है  सबसे आसान आसन। 

