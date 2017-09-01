Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

फैट कम खाना भी आपके लिए बन सकता है जानलेवा, रिसर्च में हुआ खुलासा

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com, presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 01:44 PM IST
intake of low fat food increases the risk of death says research

वजन बढ़ने का एक मात्र कारण आपके शरीर में फैट का बढ़ना होता है और इसी फैट को कम करने के लिए लोग जिम जाते हैं। अक्सर लोगों को ये कहते हुए आपने सुना होगा कि जितना कम फैट वाली चीजें खाएंगे आपका वजन उतना ही संतुलित रहेगा। 

लेकिन हाल ही में जो रिसर्च सामने आई है उसमें इस बात का खुलासा हुआ है कि कम फैट खाना भी आपकी मौत ही वजह बन सकता है। 

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

fat low fat

यूपी भाजपा के नए अध्यक्ष

महेंद्र नाथ पांडेय बने यूपी भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष

mahendra nath pandey to be next BJP president on Uttar Pradesh.

Most Viewed

पीरियड्स के दौरान भूलकर भी न करें ये 5 गलतियां, पड़ जाएंगे लेने के देने

girls should avoid these five mistakes during periods
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +

लहसुन खाने से अब लड़कियों को कभी नहीं होगी ये परेशानी...

having garlic on regular basis will solve girls all problem
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

रात को भूलकर भी न खाएं ये फल, हो जाएगी गंभीर बीमारी

Dont have these fruits at night otherwise you will become ill
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

पीरियड्स के दौरान भूलकर भी न करें ये 5 गलतियां, पड़ जाएंगे लेने के देने

girls should avoid these five mistakes during periods
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +

फ्लाइट में भूलकर भी ना खाएं ये 5 चीजें, मुसीबत में पड़ जाएंगे

avoid these five things during flight journey otherwise it will create big problem
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
top ten ghazals of dushyant kumar best poems of dushyant kumar dushyant kumar ki kavitayein
इरशाद

बर्थडे स्पेशल - दुष्यंत कुमार की 10 ग़ज़लें - बेचैनी, खुलापन, बेलौस मस्ती से भरी हुईं

Tanhaa dil
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक शिवा कुमारी बता रही हैं दिल की उलझनें

remembering famous poet dushyant kumar on his birthday first september
काव्य चर्चा

बर्थडे स्पेशल - दुष्यंत कुमार की कविताओं में जो आग है वो उनके भीतर सुलग रही है

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!