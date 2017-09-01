फैट कम खाना भी आपके लिए बन सकता है जानलेवा, रिसर्च में हुआ खुलासा
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Lifestyle
›
Yoga and Health
›
intake of low fat food increases the risk of death says research {"_id":"59a90dda4f1c1be7278b4b64","slug":"intake-of-low-fat-food-increases-the-risk-of-death-says-research","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u091f \u0915\u092e \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0932\u0947\u0935\u093e, \u0930\u093f\u0938\u0930\u094d\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e ","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
वजन बढ़ने का एक मात्र कारण आपके शरीर में फैट का बढ़ना होता है और इसी फैट को कम करने के लिए लोग जिम जाते हैं। अक्सर लोगों को ये कहते हुए आपने सुना होगा कि जितना कम फैट वाली चीजें खाएंगे आपका वजन उतना ही संतुलित रहेगा।
लेकिन हाल ही में जो रिसर्च सामने आई है उसमें इस बात का खुलासा हुआ है कि कम फैट खाना भी आपकी मौत ही वजह बन सकता है।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.