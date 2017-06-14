आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

5 योगासन जो गैस की समस्या से दिलाएंगे निजात

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: मंजू ममगाईं

Updated Wed, 14 Jun 2017 12:00 PM IST
5 Magical Yogasan that will bring relief to the gastric problem

अगर आप भी गैस्ट्रिक की समस्या से परेशान रहते हैं जिसकी वजह से कई बार आपको शर्मिंदगी भी महसूस होती है तो आप ये आसन से योगासन करके अपनी इस समस्या को दूर कर सकते हैं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में क्लिक करके जानें इन खास योगासन के बारें में जो गैस की समस्या को दूर करते है। 

  • कैसा लगा
  • 1
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

yoga balasana

राष्ट्रपति पद की रेस

राष्ट्रपति के लिए शत्रुघ्न ने फिर उछाला आडवाणी का नाम

We'll talk to all political parties, will try to seek support: V Naidu on Prez Election

Most Viewed

5 मिनट का एक जापानी तरीका, 2 दिन में घटेगी चर्बी

Japanese Breathing Technique helpful in reducing belly fat
  • शनिवार, 10 जून 2017
  • +

अब जिम में ना लगाएं लाखों रुपए, बस 10 मिनट निकालकर ऐसे बनें स्लिम ट्रिम

If you want to impress your boyfriend do these five things, it will have magical effect
  • शनिवार, 10 जून 2017
  • +

क्या आप थायरॉइड से परेशान हैं तो भूलकर भी ना खाएं ये चीजें

things not to eat if having thyroid problem
  • शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

तलाक के बाद सेल्फी ले रहे कपल, सोशल मीडिया पर हो रहा वायरल

Know about the new trend of internet called Divorce selfies, people are falling in love with
  • बुधवार, 14 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
7वां वेतन आयोग: खत्म नहीं हो रहा है 50 लाख कर्मचारियों का इंतजार

7वां वेतन आयोग: खत्म नहीं हो रहा है 50 लाख कर्मचारियों का इंतजार

लवासा समिति ने सौंपी 7वें वेतन आयोग की रिपोर्ट, 8 खास बातें

लवासा समिति ने सौंपी 7वें वेतन आयोग की रिपोर्ट, 8 खास बातें

GST के बाद खेती करने वालों पर भी लगेगा टैक्स

GST के बाद खेती करने वालों पर भी लगेगा टैक्स

ठाकरे ने दी महाराष्ट्र सरकार को चेतावनी, जुलाई तक लागू करें स्कीम, नहीं तो उठाएंगे बड़ा कदम

ठाकरे ने दी महाराष्ट्र सरकार को चेतावनी, जुलाई तक लागू करें स्कीम, नहीं तो उठाएंगे बड़ा कदम