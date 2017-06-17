इस फादर्स डे पर जानें हर पापा के ये कुछ फेवरेट डायलॉग्स
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Lifestyle
›
Relationship
›
This fathers day know about some of the famous dialogues of every father {"_id":"59418a4d4f1c1b83118b457e","slug":"this-fathers-day-know-about-some-of-the-famous-dialogues-of-every-father","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092b\u093e\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0921\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092b\u0947\u0935\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0932\u0949\u0917\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
फादर्स डे के मौके पर हर कोई अपने अपने पापा को याद कर रहा है। जो घर पर बैठे हैं वो पापा के साथ इस दिन को सेलिब्रेट करने का प्लैन बना रहे हैं और जो उनसे दूर हैं उनकी बातों को याद करके उन्हें मिस कर रहे हैं। इस बार अगर आप भी किसी वजह से अपने पापा से दूर हैं तो हम कुछ इस तरह आपको आपके पापा की याद दिला देते हैं।
इस फादर्स डे पर जानें हर पापा के कुछ फेवरेट डायलॉग्स के बारे में जो कभी न कभी वो अपने बच्चों से जरूर बोलते हैं।
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.