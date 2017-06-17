आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
Champions Trophy Champions Trophy

इस फादर्स डे पर जानें हर पापा के ये कुछ फेवरेट डायलॉग्स

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: मंजू ममगाईं

Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 02:07 PM IST
This fathers day know about some of the famous dialogues of every father

फादर्स डे के मौके पर हर कोई अपने अपने पापा को याद कर रहा है। जो घर पर बैठे हैं वो पापा के साथ इस दिन को सेलिब्रेट करने का प्लैन बना रहे हैं और जो उनसे दूर हैं उनकी बातों को याद करके उन्हें मिस कर रहे हैं। इस बार अगर आप भी किसी वजह से अपने पापा से दूर हैं तो हम कुछ इस तरह आपको आपके पापा की याद दिला देते हैं।

इस फादर्स डे पर जानें हर पापा के कुछ फेवरेट डायलॉग्स के बारे में जो कभी न कभी वो अपने बच्चों से जरूर बोलते हैं।

आगे पढ़ने के लिए आगे की स्लाइड्स पर क्लिक करें।  

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

fathers day #father's day 2017

क्रिकेट फिक्सिंग का आरोप

पूर्व कप्तान का दावा, फिक्सिंग के जरिए पाक पहुंचा है फाइनल में!

Aamer Sohail accuses Pakistan of 'fixing' their way to Champions Trophy final

Most Viewed

अगर लड़का बोल दे 'ये बात' तो झट इंप्रेस हो जाती हैं लड़कियां

If man say these thing to girl, she will quickly get ready to marry that guy
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

सगाई के बाद कभी न खोलें अपने ये 5 राज, वरना टूट जाएगी शादी

5 Secrets You Should Never disclose to Your partner after engagement it can break your relationship
  • शनिवार, 10 जून 2017
  • +

बड़ी उम्र की लड़कियों की तरफ क्यों अट्रैक्ट होते हैं लड़के

Know about the reasons why boys always attract towards mature girls
  • बुधवार, 7 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

एसिड से भी ज्यादा खतरनाक हो सकती है हेयर रिमूवल क्रीम, संभल जाएं

Know about the side effects of hair removal creams on health
  • बुधवार, 14 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
भारत-पाक मैच पर लगा 2 हजार करोड़ का सट्टा, जानिए फेवरेट कौन?

भारत-पाक मैच पर लगा 2 हजार करोड़ का सट्टा, जानिए फेवरेट कौन?

भारत-पाक फाइनल मैच से पहले टीवी पर चढ़ा खुमार, 10 गुना बढ़े विज्ञापन के रेट

भारत-पाक फाइनल मैच से पहले टीवी पर चढ़ा खुमार, 10 गुना बढ़े विज्ञापन के रेट

भारत-पाक फाइनल और 9 का जबरदस्त कनेक्शन, 5 खिलाड़ियों की जर्सी करेगी कमाल

भारत-पाक फाइनल और 9 का जबरदस्त कनेक्शन, 5 खिलाड़ियों की जर्सी करेगी कमाल

कौन जीतेगा चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी खिताब, ये है पाकिस्तानियों की राय! 

कौन जीतेगा चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी खिताब, ये है पाकिस्तानियों की राय! 