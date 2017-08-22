बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
25 की उम्र के बाद लड़कियों को शुरू कर देने चाहिए ये काम
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Lifestyle
›
Relationship
›
girls Need To Start Doing These Things For Yourself When You Turn 25
{"_id":"599bb5fc4f1c1b9d2f8b4a67","slug":"girls-need-to-start-doing-these-things-for-yourself-when-you-turn-25","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"25 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 10:40 AM IST
Most Viewed
{"_id":"599bb5fc4f1c1b9d2f8b4a67","slug":"girls-need-to-start-doing-these-things-for-yourself-when-you-turn-25","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"25 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5999079c4f1c1b1b0e8b4b03","slug":"girls-are-expecting-these-messages-from-boys-at-night","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0948\u0938\u0947\u091c \u0915\u093e \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0947\u0924\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"599968564f1c1b8a768b47a6","slug":"these-qualities-of-girls-that-guys-fall-in-love-with-her","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0938 \u0907\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u091f\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
Also View
{"_id":"599a7dbd4f1c1bbb4c8b47a2","slug":"these-five-signs-will-indicates-that-your-husband-is-cheating-to-you","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0935\u0939\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092c \u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935, \u0938\u092e\u091d \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0926\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"599968564f1c1b8a768b47a6","slug":"these-qualities-of-girls-that-guys-fall-in-love-with-her","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0938 \u0907\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u091f\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5996af4c4f1c1b0d778b46ff","slug":"girls-wearing-red-color-dresses-changes-the-mood-of-boys","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0942\u0921 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 '\u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947' \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
शुक्रवार, 18 अगस्त 2017
+
{"_id":"599991364f1c1b0a728b45ce","slug":"93rd-birthday-of-great-satirist-of-hindi-hari-shankar-parsai","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 - \u0939\u0930\u093f\u0936\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0908: \"\u0935\u0947\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094b\u092e\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0941\u0924\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 60-62 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902\"","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
{"_id":"599aaa054f1c1b71548b46ab","slug":"known-as-tragedy-queen-actress-meena-kumari-was-also-a-poetess","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091c\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 \u091b\u092a\u0947","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
{"_id":"599ab13d4f1c1bf1688b4681","slug":"noble-prize-winner-bob-dylan-poem-in-hindi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u092c \u0921\u093f\u0932\u0928: \u0935\u0939 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u0936 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u094b \u0939\u092e \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"Vishwa Kavya","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f","slug":"vishwa-kavya"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!