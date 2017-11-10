Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

रोजाना सोने से पहले पिएं ये जूस, बढ़ी तोंद से जल्द मिल सकता है छुटकारा

amarujala.com- Presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 08:14 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
1/4
लगातार ऑफिस में बैठकर काम करने की वजह से तोंद निकल आती है। बढ़ती हुई तोंद न केवल युवाओं बल्कि ज्यादा उम्र के लोगों में भी एक आम समस्या बन गई है। ऐसे में आज हम आपको एक ऐसा घरेलू नुस्खा बताएंगे जिसे अपनाकर आप काफी हद तक बढ़ी हुई तोंद से छुटकारा पा सकते हैं।

पढ़ें- एक नमक और इतनी ज्यादा वैरायटी, स्‍वाद भी इतना अलग कन्फ्यूज हो जाएंगे आप
2/4
खीरा और नींबू तोंद कम करने में कारगर होते हैं। खीरे को खाने से शरीर में चर्बी नहीं बढ़ती। इसमें 96 फीसदी पीना और फाइबर पाया जाता है। जिसकी वजह से ये वजन नहीं बढ़ाता। वहीं नींबू पेट की चर्बी कम करने में सहायता करता है। ऐसे में रोजाना रात में सोने से पहले खीरे का जूस पीना बढ़ती तोंद में राहत दिला सकता है।

पढ़ें- इन 4 चीजों के साथ भूल कर भी न खाएं शहद, पड़ सकते हैं बीमार
3/4
खीरे के जूस के लिए सामग्री-
-दो खीरे
-दो चम्मच नींबू का रस
-अदरक का छोटा सा टुकड़ा
-एक छोटा चम्मच भुना हुआ जीरा पाउडर
-तीन से चार पुदीना की पत्ती
-काला और सफेद नमक (स्वादानुसार)

पढ़ें- अमरूद खाने से होते हैं ये 5 फायदे, जानेंगे तो रोज खाएंगे
4/4
बनाने की विधि- 
सबसे पहले खीरे को छीलकर उसे जूसर में डालें। उसमें अदरक, पुदीना डालकर जूस निकाल लें। इस मिश्रण में चीनी, नींबू का रस, भुना हुआ जीरा पाउडर और काला व सफेद नमक को स्वादानुसार डालें। खीरे का जूस तैयार है इसे आप चाहे तो फ्रिज में ठंडा करके भी पी सकते हैं। 
 
इसे भी पढ़ें : एक नमक और इतनी ज्यादा वैरायटी, स्‍वाद भी इतना अलग कन्फ्यूज हो जाएंगे आप

Also View

be aware to eat healthy food in winter to keep body warm

सर्दी में सोच समझकर ही खाएं ये सभी फूड, वरना जानलेवा हो सकते हैं

  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
These amazing home remedy protect your body from smog

स्मॉग के असर को कम करने में कारगर साबित होंगे ये 5 घरेलू नुस्खे

  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Lifestyle Tips in Hindirelated to health tips, facts, ideas, tasty recipes in Hindi & healthy life style etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Lifestyle and more Hindi News.

Comments

स्पॉटलाइट

रोजाना सोने से पहले पिएं ये जूस, बढ़ी तोंद से जल्द मिल सकता है छुटकारा

  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +
try this amazing Cucumber Home Remedy and get rid of belly fat

प्रिंसेज लुक में नजर आईं जैकलीन, कलर कॉम्बिनेशन के मुरीद हो जाएंगे आप

  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez photo shoot for Elle magazine

रेलवे में 446 पदों पर निकली भर्तियां, ये है आवेदन की अंतिम तारीख

  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +
North Central Railway Recruitment 2017 Apply Online 446 Job Vacancies

नहीं थमेगा 'स्टार वार्स' का रोमांचक सफर, सीरीज में शामिल होंगी तीन और फिल्में, जानें 5 बड़ी बातें

  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +
The Last Jedi Director Rian Johnson To Make Three More Star War Films

इंटीमेट सीन में ऐसा बहका था हीरो, कट बोलने के बाद भी खोल दी थी हीरोइन की ड्रेस

  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +
When Bollywood Actors Lost Control While Shooting intimate Scenes

Most Viewed

कैंसर के लिए 'रामबाण' है ये चीज और दवाइयों से ज्यादा असरदार, जानिए कैसे?

cow milk may treat cancer disease, cancer treatment, home remedies
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

मुहांसों के लिए रामबाण है पान के पत्ते, जनाब एक बार तो करें ट्राई

as to get rid of pimple try this magical betel leaves home remedy
  • रविवार, 5 नवंबर 2017
  • +

स्मॉग के असर को कम करने में कारगर साबित होंगे ये 5 घरेलू नुस्खे

These amazing home remedy protect your body from smog
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

जानिए 5 ऐसे घरेलू नुस्‍खे, जो आसानी से कम कर देंगे बढ़ा हुआ वजन

weight loss remedies, Natural ways to reduce weight
  • मंगलवार, 7 नवंबर 2017
  • +

खूबियों से भरपूर है आंवला, ये हैं इसके 5 फायदे

health benefits of amla, these are 5 important benefits
  • मंगलवार, 7 नवंबर 2017
  • +

कुछ ऐसा वैसा खाकर हो गए हैं बीमार तो 4 घरेलू उपाय करेंगे आपकी मदद

try these 4 home remedies to treat food poisoning and stomach pain in wedding season
  • मंगलवार, 7 नवंबर 2017
  • +

More Galleries

सब्जी का ये छिलका चंद दिनों में ही काले कर देगा आपके सफेद बाल, जानें कैसे

Know how Potato peel can turn your white hair into black within one week
  • मंगलवार, 3 अक्टूबर 2017
  • +

करवा चौथ स्पेशल: जानिए 4 ऐसे दमदार नुस्‍खे, जो गाढ़ा कर देंगे मेहंदी का रंग

karva chauth 2017 Try these home remedies tips to get better mehndi colour on hands
  • रविवार, 8 अक्टूबर 2017
  • +

ब्लड प्रेशर ज्यादा रहता है तो आजमाएं ये जबरदस्त नुस्खा,दवा लेना भूल जाएंगे

If high blood pressure troubles you alot try this tremendous remedy to cure your problem
  • मंगलवार, 10 अक्टूबर 2017
  • +

शारीरिक कमजोरी दूर करता है इस पेड़ का दूध, इस्तेमाल करने का तरीका बेहद आसान

simple use of banyan milk can make your love life more romantic
  • बुधवार, 4 अक्टूबर 2017
  • +

5 ऐसे घरेलू नुस्‍खे जो कुछ दिन में खत्म कर देंगे मोटापा

Natural way to reduce weight with the help of these mond blowing home remedies
  • बुधवार, 11 अक्टूबर 2017
  • +

हर मर्द नाभि में लगाएं ये 4 चीजें, होंगे सभी तरह के फायदे

man should apply these four things on belly button and get amazing health benefits
  • शनिवार, 21 अक्टूबर 2017
  • +
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!