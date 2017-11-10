रोजाना सोने से पहले पिएं ये जूस, बढ़ी तोंद से जल्द मिल सकता है छुटकारा
{"_id":"5a057d074f1c1bda538bc1cc","slug":"try-this-amazing-cucumber-home-remedy-and-get-rid-of-belly-fat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0938\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u0942\u0938, \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0924\u094b\u0902\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e ","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 08:14 AM IST
1/4
2/4
खीरा और नींबू तोंद कम करने में कारगर होते हैं। खीरे को खाने से शरीर में चर्बी नहीं बढ़ती। इसमें 96 फीसदी पीना और फाइबर पाया जाता है। जिसकी वजह से ये वजन नहीं बढ़ाता। वहीं नींबू पेट की चर्बी कम करने में सहायता करता है। ऐसे में रोजाना रात में सोने से पहले खीरे का जूस पीना बढ़ती तोंद में राहत दिला सकता है।
पढ़ें-
इन 4 चीजों के साथ भूल कर भी न खाएं शहद, पड़ सकते हैं बीमार
3/4
4/4
बनाने की विधि-
सबसे पहले खीरे को छीलकर उसे जूसर में डालें। उसमें अदरक, पुदीना डालकर जूस निकाल लें। इस मिश्रण में चीनी, नींबू का रस, भुना हुआ जीरा पाउडर और काला व सफेद नमक को स्वादानुसार डालें। खीरे का जूस तैयार है इसे आप चाहे तो फ्रिज में ठंडा करके भी पी सकते हैं।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a057d074f1c1bda538bc1cc","slug":"try-this-amazing-cucumber-home-remedy-and-get-rid-of-belly-fat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0938\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u0942\u0938, \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u0924\u094b\u0902\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e ","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"5a058a464f1c1bc9678baba2","slug":"bollywood-actress-jacqueline-fernandez-photo-shoot-for-elle-magazine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0938\u0947\u091c \u0932\u0941\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u091c\u0948\u0915\u0932\u0940\u0928, \u0915\u0932\u0930 \u0915\u0949\u092e\u094d\u092c\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0930\u0940\u0926 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"5a0538c54f1c1bdb538bc275","slug":"north-central-railway-recruitment-2017-apply-online-446-job-vacancies","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 446 \u092a\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0916","category":{"title":"Government Jobs","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"government-jobs"}}
{"_id":"5a058b434f1c1b79548bc473","slug":"the-last-jedi-director-rian-johnson-to-make-three-more-star-war-films","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u092e\u0947\u0917\u093e '\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938' \u0915\u093e \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0915 \u0938\u092b\u0930, \u0938\u0940\u0930\u0940\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Hollywood","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"hollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a0572324f1c1b8e698ba7c2","slug":"when-bollywood-actors-lost-control-while-shooting-intimate-scenes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092c\u0939\u0915\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b, \u0915\u091f \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0916\u094b\u0932 \u0926\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a0558124f1c1bd8538bc20b","slug":"cow-milk-may-treat-cancer-disease-cancer-treatment-home-remedies","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u0938\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f '\u0930\u093e\u092e\u092c\u093e\u0923' \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u091c \u0914\u0930 \u0926\u0935\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947?","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59fe96ae4f1c1b79548bb28a","slug":"as-to-get-rid-of-pimple-try-this-magical-betel-leaves-home-remedy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0902\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u093e\u092e\u092c\u093e\u0923 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0947, \u091c\u0928\u093e\u092c \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"5a03e0284f1c1bd1538bbc24","slug":"these-amazing-home-remedy-protect-your-body-from-smog","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0949\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0938\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0917\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u092c\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0916\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"5a0025db4f1c1bcf538bb215","slug":"weight-loss-remedies-natural-ways-to-reduce-weight","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f 5 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947, \u091c\u094b \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0935\u091c\u0928","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"5a012a034f1c1bc45b8b46db","slug":"health-benefits-of-amla-these-are-5-important-benefits","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0942\u092c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0930\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u0902\u0935\u0932\u093e, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 5 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"5a0035874f1c1bc1678b97de","slug":"try-these-4-home-remedies-to-treat-food-poisoning-and-stomach-pain-in-wedding-season","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0935\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u094b 4 \u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
More Galleries
{"_id":"59d30bca4f1c1ba9538b559b","slug":"know-how-potato-peel-can-turn-your-white-hair-into-black-within-one-week","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092c\u094d\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u091b\u093f\u0932\u0915\u093e \u091a\u0902\u0926 \u0926\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092b\u0947\u0926 \u092c\u093e\u0932, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
मंगलवार, 3 अक्टूबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59d709ac4f1c1bca538b5eeb","slug":"try-these-home-remedies-tips-to-get-better-mehndi-colour-on-hands","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0925 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932: \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f 4 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u092e\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947, \u091c\u094b \u0917\u093e\u0922\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"59d6106d4f1c1bf2538b5c6c","slug":"if-high-blood-pressure-troubles-you-alot-try-this-tremendous-remedy-to-cure-your-problem","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0932\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0930 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u091c\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0916\u093e,\u0926\u0935\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092d\u0942\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
मंगलवार, 10 अक्टूबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59d3d3354f1c1bf2538b573f","slug":"simple-use-of-banyan-milk-can-make-your-love-life-more-romantic","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u092e\u091c\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938 \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0942\u0927, \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"59dda8d24f1c1bd8538b6b25","slug":"natural-way-to-reduce-weight-with-the-help-of-these-mond-blowing-home-remedies","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"5 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947 \u091c\u094b \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u091f\u093e\u092a\u093e","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
बुधवार, 11 अक्टूबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59eae71d4f1c1bce538b85b3","slug":"man-should-apply-these-four-things-on-belly-button-and-get-amazing-health-benefits","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0928\u093e\u092d\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 4 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
शनिवार, 21 अक्टूबर 2017
+
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!