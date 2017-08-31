Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

शरीर के कालेपन से आप हैं परेशान, ये फल चुटकियों में करेगा दूर

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com, presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 03:39 PM IST
try these home remedy to get rid of skin darkness

खूबसूरत दिखना हर कोई चाहता है और लड़कियां अपनी इस खूबसूरती को बनाए रखने में न जाने कितने पैसे भी खर्च कर देती हैं। लेकिन अक्सर देखा गया गया है कि उनकी कोहनी का कालापन वैसे का वैसा ही रहता है।

तो अगर आप भी अपनी कोहनी और गर्दन के कालेपन से परेशान हैं तो ये घरेलू नुस्खे आपकी मदद कर सकते हैं। 

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

elbow lemon

चीन

BRICS: पीएम के दौरे से पहले बदले चीन के सुर, बोला- आपसी सहयोग के लिए काफी संभावनाएं

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says China and India have great potential for cooperation

Most Viewed

किचन की इन चीजों से चुटकियों में दूर होगा सिर दर्द

try these home remedy to get rid of headache
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

शरीर के कालेपन से आप हैं परेशान, ये फल चुटकियों में करेगा दूर

try these home remedy to get rid of skin darkness
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +

अब घर बैठे चीनी बताएगी आप प्रेग्नेंट है या नहीं, ये है तरीका

With the help of sugar you can do the pregnancy test at home
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

सिर्फ खाने में ही नहीं घर के इन कामों में भी नमक का होता है इस्तेमाल

do you know these amazing benefits of salt
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +

गुटखे और सिगरेट से हो गए हैं दांत खराब तो अब हल्दी से करें ब्रश...

these home remedy tips will help you to get rid of tobacco and cigarette stain on teeth
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
remembering amrita pritam on her birthday amrita pritam has lived feminism in true sense
मैं इनका मुरीद

बर्थडे स्पेशल - अमृता प्रीतम : एक कवयित्री जिसने स्त्रीवाद को शब्द दर शब्द जिया

ganesh stuti on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan gajananam gajavadanam
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - इस गणेश स्तुति से भक्ति रस के सागर में गोते लगाएं

Ye shaam kuch udaas hai
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक नीरजा मेहता ने बताया, ये शाम कुछ उदास है

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!