बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बैठे-बैठे सो जाए पैर तो आजमाएं ये तरीके
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Lifestyle
›
Home Remedies
›
tips to cure numb feet instantly
{"_id":"58eb7c2a4f1c1ba368cf5093","slug":"tips-to-cure-numb-feet-instantly","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947-\u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u0938\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f \u092a\u0948\u0930 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u091c\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
Updated Tue, 11 Apr 2017 10:21 AM IST
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58ea2a8a4f1c1b41485b8d3e","slug":"tips-to-prevent-vomiting-in-car","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092b\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0924? \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"58e5d8a74f1c1b4c3e5b7485","slug":"how-to-recognize-if-egg-is-fresh-or-stale","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 5 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0902\u0921\u093e \u0924\u093e\u091c\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0938\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"58e76b1d4f1c1bf8335b5cb3","slug":"how-to-prevent-yourself-from-sunstroke","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
+
Also View
{"_id":"58ea2a8a4f1c1b41485b8d3e","slug":"tips-to-prevent-vomiting-in-car","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092b\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0924? \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"58e76b1d4f1c1bf8335b5cb3","slug":"how-to-prevent-yourself-from-sunstroke","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"58e5d8a74f1c1b4c3e5b7485","slug":"how-to-recognize-if-egg-is-fresh-or-stale","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 5 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0902\u0921\u093e \u0924\u093e\u091c\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0938\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"58e0eeaa4f1c1bc06e5b3e96","slug":"how-to-stop-tears-during-onion-cutting","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u091c \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0906\u091c\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u0902\u0938\u0942","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top