केवल 10 मिनट में घर पर बनाएं ये लजीज नाश्ता, बदल जाएगा मुंह का स्वाद

amarujala.com- Presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 01:43 PM IST
1/5
घर पर मेहमान अगर अचानक आ जाए तो हर कोई यही सोचता है कि वो ऐसा क्या बनाएं कि झट से स्पेशल नाश्ता तैयार हो जाए। ऐसे में हनी बेसन चिल्ला आपके लिए अच्छा ऑप्शन हो सकता है। तो चलिए आपको बताते हैं इसे बनाने का तरीका। 

2/5
बेसन चिल्ला बनाने के लिए सामग्री- 
1 कप बेसन 
हल्दी और अजवाइन
नमक स्वादनुसार
आधा कप पानी
आधा प्याज कटा हुआ 
धनिये के पत्ते कटे हुए 
आधा टमाटर
थोड़ी सी अदरक
हरी मिर्च और तेल 

3/5
बनाने की विधि- 
सबसे पहले एक बाउल में बेसन ले। इसके बाद उसमें थोड़ी सी हल्दी, अजवाइन और स्वादानुसार नमक मिलाए। अब इसमें करीब आधा कप पानी मिलाए। इस पेस्ट को तब तक हिलाते रहे जब तक ये अच्छी से मिल न जाए। इसके बाद आधे घंटे के लिए इस पेस्ट को रख दें।

4/5
अब इस मिश्रण में आधा कटा हुआ प्याज, टमाटर, धनियां के पत्ते, अदरक और हरी मिर्च मिलाए।इसके बाद तवे को गैस पर चढ़ाए और उसके ऊपर थोड़ा सा रिफाइंड डाले। ध्यान रहे कि तवा चिकना हो। 

5/5
इस पेस्ट को चम्मच की सहायता या फिर कटोरी मदद से तवे पर फैलाए। इसे धीमी आंच पर पकाएं। जब एक तरफ से पक जाए तो उसे दूसरी तरफ पलट दें। आपका चीला बनकर तैयार है। इसे आप हरी चटनी या फिर सॉस के साथ परोसे। 
 

