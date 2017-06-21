International Yoga Day: ये 5 योगासन आपको दिनभर रखेंगे तरोताजा
घर से निकलेंगे से पहले अगर आप यें पांच योगासन करेंगे तो यकीनन आप दिनभर तरोताजा महसूस करेंगे। इन आसनों को करने से आपको न तो किसी तरह की कोई थकान होगी और न ही आपका मन भटकेगा। यकीन मानिए ये योगासन आपके गुस्से को भी कंट्रोल में रखने में कारगर हैं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में क्लिक करके जानें इन जादुई योगासनों के बारे में।
