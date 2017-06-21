आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

International Yoga Day: ये 5 योगासन आपको दिनभर रखेंगे तरोताजा

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: संध्या द्विवेदी

Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 01:54 PM IST
These five yoga poses will keep you fresh throughout the day

घर से निकलेंगे से पहले अगर आप यें पांच योगासन करेंगे तो यकीनन आप दिनभर तरोताजा महसूस करेंगे। इन आसनों को करने से आपको न तो किसी तरह की कोई थकान होगी और न ही आपका मन भटकेगा। यकीन मानिए ये योगासन आपके गुस्से को भी कंट्रोल में रखने में कारगर हैं। आगे की स्लाइड्स में क्लिक करके जानें इन जादुई योगासनों के बारे में। 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

yoga @yogrishiramdev

पाकिस्तान की जीत पर नारे

मध्य प्रदेश: भारत की हार पर पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे लगे, 15 गिरफ्तार

mp fifteen arrested in burhanpur for raising pro-pak slogans

Most Viewed

जवानी छूमंतर कर डालेंगी सुबह की ये 5 गलतियां, इनसे बचिए

Do these 5 things as soon as you wake up in the morning otherwise you will turn old at the young age
  • मंगलवार, 13 जून 2017
  • +

जल्दी वजन बढ़ाने के लिए बेहद कारगर हैं ये 5 शाकाहारी फूड्स

If you are vegetarian and wants to gain your weight, take the help of these 5 vegetarian diets
  • बुधवार, 31 मई 2017
  • +

मर्द कभी ना करें ये काम, नहीं तो हो जाएगा ब्रेस्ट कैंसर

Breast cancer can affect males too, Know how?
  • शुक्रवार, 26 मई 2017
  • +

Also View

आलिया के फिगर की दीवानी हैं लड़कियां

new trend girls wants figure like alia bhatt
  • बुधवार, 21 जून 2017
  • +

तनाव से नहीं रहेंगे दूर तो हो जायेंगे बुढ़ापे का शिकार

beat distance with depression and stay young
  • सोमवार, 19 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
'आउट' होकर अनिल कुंबले बोले- कोहली ने हमारी 'पार्टनरशिप' खत्म कर दी

'आउट' होकर अनिल कुंबले बोले- कोहली ने हमारी 'पार्टनरशिप' खत्म कर दी

नए कोच के साथ पहली बार इस देश का दौरा कर सकती है टीम इंडिया

नए कोच के साथ पहली बार इस देश का दौरा कर सकती है टीम इंडिया

ये हैं भारत के 10 योग गुरु जिनकी दीवानी हुई पूरी दुनिया, आप भी जा‌निए

ये हैं भारत के 10 योग गुरु जिनकी दीवानी हुई पूरी दुनिया, आप भी जा‌निए

250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचा ‘योग कारोबार’, एक साल में 40 फीसदी बढ़ी योग ट्रेनरों की मांग

250 करोड़ के पार पहुंचा ‘योग कारोबार’, एक साल में 40 फीसदी बढ़ी योग ट्रेनरों की मांग