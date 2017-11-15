Download App
आपका शहर Close

रोज सुबह खाए किशमिश, हर तरह की समस्या होगी दूर

amarujala.com- Presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 03:28 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
1/5
किशमिश को यूं तो आपने कई बार खाया होगा। ये न केवल खीर का स्वाद बढ़ाने का काम करती है बल्कि कई तरह की बीमारियों को भी दूर भगाती है। इसे रोजाना सुबह खाकर गुनगुना पानी पीने से कई तरह की शारीरिक बीमारियों से छुटकारा मिल सकता है। तो चलिए आपको बताते हैं कि इसे खाने से क्या क्या फायदे होते हैं।

पढे़ं- कमर दर्द से हैं परेशान तो जमीन पर सोएं, जानें कई और फायदे
2/5
बढ़ाती है आंखो की रोशनी 
किशमिश में विटामिन ए प्रचुर मात्रा में पाया जाता है। जिससे न केवल आंखों की रोशनी बढ़ने में मदद मिलती है बल्कि आंखों के मसल्स को भी आराम मिलता है।

पढे़ं- शारीरिक कमजोरी को छूमंतर कर सकती हैं किचन में मौजूद गजब की ये चीजें
 
3/5
खून की कमी को करती है दूर
रोज सुबह किशमिश खाने से खून की कमी दूर होती है। ऐसा इसलिए होता है क्योंकि इसमें लौह तत्वों की मात्रा अधिक होती है। 

पढ़ें- करना चाहती हैं तुरंत कंसीव तो डाइट में शामिल करें ये 5 फर्टिलिटी फूड
 
4/5
कब्ज से राहत
ज्यादातर लोगों कब्ज की समस्या से पीड़ित रहते हैं ऐसे में किशमिश रोजाना खाना इसका अचूक उपाय है। इसे रोजाना खाने से डाइजेशन सिस्टम ठीक रहेगा और कब्ज की समस्या से भी छुटकारा मिल सकता है। 

पढ़ें- फिटनेस के लिए विराट कोहली ने छोड़ दिया अपना फेवरेट फूड, सालों से नहीं खाया मीठा
इसे भी पढ़ें : प्रेग्नेंसी में ये बड़ी गलती बहुत खतरनाक है, नतीजा जानकर चकरा जाएंगी
5/5
बढ़ती है रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता
किशमिश खाने से रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बेहतर होती है। इसमें विटामिन ए, बी - कॉम्प्लेक्स और सेलीनियम मौजूद होता है। जो रोगों से लड़ने की क्षमता बढ़ाने में मदद करता है। 
 

Also View

never do six mistakes during exercise in gym

एक्सरसाइज करने जिम जाएं भूलकर भी न करें ये 6 गलतियां, पछताएंगे

  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
Sleeping on floor has many benefits including curing your back ache

कमर दर्द से हैं परेशान तो जमीन पर सोएं, जानें कई और फायदे

  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Lifestyle Tips in Hindirelated to health tips, facts, ideas, tasty recipes in Hindi & healthy life style etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Lifestyle and more Hindi News.

Comments

स्पॉटलाइट

IIT भुवनेश्वर में इन पदों पर निकली नौकरी, जल्द करें आवेदन

  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +
vacancy in iit bhubaneswar for research fellow

इस गांव में पसरा है एक मेमने का खौफ, शाम ढलते ही घरों में दुबक जाते हैं लोग

  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +
villagers living with fear of a lamb

तस्वीर में मौजूद ये बच्चे आज बन चुके हैं बॉलीवुड स्टार्स, इन्हें पहचान सकते हैं आप?

  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Arjun Kapoor Shares Cute Childhood Picture With Siblings And Friends On children's day

ईशा गुप्ता की राह पर चली दिशा पाटनी, बाथरोब में तस्वीरें हुईं वायरल

  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Bollywood actress Disha Patani bold look goes viral on internet

इस फिल्म के लिए शाहरुख खान को करना पड़ा था कॉम्प्रोमाइज, पहली बार हिरोइन को किया किस

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Five Unknown Facts About Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Film Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Most Viewed

स्टडी में खुलासा, खाली पेट पानी पीने से होता है ये बड़ा फायदा

drinking water on an empty stomach helps you to lose weight says study
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

फिटनेस के लिए विराट कोहली ने छोड़ दिया अपना फेवरेट फूड, सालों से नहीं खाया मीठा

Indian Cricket Team Captain Virat Kohli routine diet plan and fitness secret
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

कमर दर्द से हैं परेशान तो जमीन पर सोएं, जानें कई और फायदे

Sleeping on floor has many benefits including curing your back ache
  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +

शारीरिक कमजोरी को छूमंतर कर सकती हैं किचन में मौजूद गजब की ये चीजें

get rid of your weakness by adding these magical things in your diet
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

करना चाहती हैं तुरंत कंसीव तो डाइट में शामिल करें ये 5 फर्टिलिटी फूड

Five fertility boosting foods to help you get pregnant fast
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

पुरुषों में शारीरिक कमजोरी दूर करती है ये सब्जी,जानें इसके दूसरे फायदे

Know About This Magical red vegetable Which Improves men Sexual Power Naturally
  • मंगलवार, 17 अक्टूबर 2017
  • +

More Galleries

उम्र से दिखना चाहते हैं 10 साल कम तो लीजिए अंकुरित लहसुन की मदद, जानें और भी फायदे

Want to look ten years younger to your age then take the help of germinate garlic
  • बुधवार, 25 अक्टूबर 2017
  • +

पुरुषों की फर्टिलिटी के लिए बड़ा खतरा बन सकती हैं रोजमर्रा की ये चीजें

These common household things can be a threat to the Fertility of men
  • बुधवार, 11 अक्टूबर 2017
  • +

चाहिए '56 इंच' का सीना तो रोज करें ये 3 आसान एक्सरसाइज

if you want to impress girl than try these three exercise for broad chest
  • रविवार, 15 अक्टूबर 2017
  • +

Karwa Chauth: प्रेगनेंट महिलाएं करवाचौथ का व्रत रखने से पहले जरूर रखें इन 4 बातों का ध्यान

Precautions for pregnant women during karwa chauth fasting
  • रविवार, 8 अक्टूबर 2017
  • +

अगर आप सर्वाइकल पेन से जूझ रहे हैं तो ये खबर जरूर पढ़ें

Now years old cervical pain will be away from this amazing lota therapy every patient must try it
  • सोमवार, 9 अक्टूबर 2017
  • +

वर्किंग वुमन ऐसे बनाएं अपने करवा चौथ को हेल्दी और इंटरेस्टिंग

Tips for Working women to make their Karva Chauth interesting and healthy
  • रविवार, 8 अक्टूबर 2017
  • +
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!