ऑयल इंडिया लिमिटेड में है नौकरी का मौका, 60 हजार सैलरी
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 08:17 AM IST
ऑयल इंडिया लिमिटेड में नौकरी करने के इच्छुक उम्मीदारों के लिए खुशखबरी है।
Oil ने Retainer Doctor के पदों पर भर्ती के लिए आवेदन आमंत्रित किए हैं। इन पदों के लिए इच्छुक उम्मीदवार 27 नवंबर, 2017 तक आवेदन कर सकते हैं।
