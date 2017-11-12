Download App
ऑयल इंडिया लिमिटेड में है नौकरी का मौका, 60 हजार सैलरी

amarujala.com- Presented by : अपूर्वा राय

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 08:17 AM IST
Vacancy in OIL Salary upto Rs 60000 per month

ऑयल इंडिया लिमिटेड में नौकरी करने के इच्छुक उम्मीदारों के लिए खुशखबरी है। Oil ने Retainer Doctor के पदों पर भर्ती के लिए आवेदन आमंत्रित किए हैं। इन पदों के लिए इच्छुक उम्मीदवार 27 नवंबर, 2017 तक आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

पढ़ें- BPSC ने निकाली बंपर भर्तियां, जल्द करें आवेदन

