इलाहाबाद हाई कोर्ट में वैकेंसी, 21 नवंबर से पहले करें आवेदन

अपूर्वा राय

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 08:17 AM IST
job vacancies in allahabad high court for the post of additional private secretary

इलाहाबाद हाई कोर्ट में कई पदों पर भर्ती के लिए आवेदन आमंत्रित किए गए हैं। इसके लिए विज्ञापन जारी किया गया है। इच्छुक उम्मीदवार इस भर्ती के लिए आवेदन कर सकते हैं। उम्मीदवारों की नियुक्ति इलाहाबाद उच्च न्यायालय, उत्तर प्रदेश में होगी।

पदों का विवरण: एडिशनल प्राइवेट सेक्रेटरी 

