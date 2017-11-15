Download App
ECI, नई दिल्ली में वैकेंसी, यहां जानें आवेदन की पूरी प्रक्रिया

अपूर्वा राय

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 09:41 AM IST
Job vacancies in ECI, for Media Support Executive posts
इलेक्शन कमिशन ऑफ इंडिया ने मीडिया सपोर्ट एग्जिक्यूटिव के पदों पर भर्तियों के लिए नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया है। आवेदन के इच्छुक उम्मीदवार पूरी जानकरी पढ़ते हुए आवेदन कर सकते हैं।
आवेदन की अंतिम तारीख: 22 नवंबर 2017

सैलरी- 50,000 
 
Get all Job Alert News in Hindi related to government jobs, other jobs, job alert, career, new job, latest jobs notifications in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Jobs and more Hindi News.

