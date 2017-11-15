बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ECI, नई दिल्ली में वैकेंसी, यहां जानें आवेदन की पूरी प्रक्रिया
Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 09:41 AM IST
इलेक्शन कमिशन ऑफ इंडिया ने मीडिया सपोर्ट एग्जिक्यूटिव के पदों पर भर्तियों के लिए नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया है। आवेदन के इच्छुक उम्मीदवार पूरी जानकरी पढ़ते हुए आवेदन कर सकते हैं।
आवेदन की अंतिम तारीख: 22 नवंबर 2017
सैलरी- 50,000
वेबसाइट: www.eci.nic.in
ऐसे करें अप्लाई:
वेबसाइट के होम पेज पर जाएं। करंट इश्यू में नोटिस इंवाइटिंग ऐप्लिकेशन फॉर कॉन्ट्रैक्चुअल इंगेजमेंट के लिंक पर क्लिक करें। नोटिफिकेशन पढ़ें। ऐप्लिकेशन फार्म डाउनलोड कर जरूरी डॉक्युमेंट्स के साथ भेजें।
पता:
इलेक्शन कमिशन ऑफ इंडिया, निर्वाचन सदन, अशोक रोड, नई दिल्ली- 110001
