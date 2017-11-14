Download App
नवोदय विद्यालय में 638 पदों पर बम्पर भर्तियां, जानिए आवेदन की अंतिम तारीख

amarujala.com- Presented by: अपूर्वा राय

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 11:16 AM IST
Navodaya vidyalaya samiti invites application for various posts

नवोदय विदयालय समिति (Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti - NVS) ने एलडीसी(LDC),स्टोरकीपर, फीमेल स्टाफ नर्स और अन्य पदों पर  आवेदन आमंत्रित किया है। इच्छुक अभ्यर्थी निर्धारित प्रारूप में 13 दिसंबर 2017 तक आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

कुल पद- 638

