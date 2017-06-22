ग्रेजुएट्स के लिए Delhi Metro में नौकरी, 50 हजार सैलरी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Jobs
›
Government Jobs
›
job vacancies in delhi metro for graduates 50000 salary{"_id":"594b3b4b4f1c1b204a8b4594","slug":"job-vacancies-in-delhi-metro-for-graduates-50000-salary","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091c\u0941\u090f\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f Delhi Metro \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940, 50 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0948\u0932\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Government Jobs","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"government-jobs"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.