'पद्मावती' रिलीज हुई तो काट ली जाएगी दीपिका की नाक - करणी सेना
now members of karni sena threatening the bollywood star deepika padukone{"_id":"5a0d4b9c4f1c1b87698bbc2d","slug":"now-members-of-karni-sena-threatening-the-bollywood-star-deepika-padukone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940' \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u093e\u091f \u0932\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u093e\u0915 - \u0915\u0930\u0923\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फिल्म 'पद्मावती' को लेकर विरोध का बिगुल फूंकने वाली करणी सेना ने अब इस फिल्म से जुड़े कलाकारों पर भी जुबानी हमले तेज कर दिए हैं। करणी सेना के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष महिपाल सिंह मकाराना ने पद्मावती का किरदार निभा रही दीपिका पादुकोण को धमकी दी है। मकराना के अनुसार यदि फिल्म रिलीज होती है तो दीपिका की नाक काट ली जाएगी।
