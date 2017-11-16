Download App
आपका शहर Close

'पद्मावती' रिलीज हुई तो काट ली जाएगी दीपिका की नाक - करणी सेना

+बाद में पढ़ें

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 02:04 PM IST
now members of karni sena threatening the bollywood star deepika padukone

फिल्म 'पद्मावती' को लेकर विरोध का बिगुल फूंकने वाली करणी सेना ने अब इस फिल्म से जुड़े कलाकारों पर भी जुबानी हमले तेज कर दिए हैं। करणी सेना के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष म​हिपाल सिंह मकाराना ने पद्मावती का किरदार निभा रही दीपिका पादुकोण को धमकी दी है। मकराना के अनुसार यदि फिल्म रिलीज होती है तो दीपिका की नाक काट ली जाएगी।

Comments

Browse By Tags

rajasthan hindi news hindi news jaipur hindi news

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

PoK पर फारूक के बिगड़े बोल, 70 साल में तय नहीं कर पाए अब कहते हैं ये हमारा हिस्सा है

Farooq Abdullah give reaction on POK
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

सेना में 'रोटी की जंग' छेड़ने वाला जवान तेज बहादुर, देखिए अब क्या कर रहा है?

What is Tej Bahadur Yadav doing now, Know all
  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +

दो बैंकों में अकाउंट होने से होगा सबसे बड़ा फायदा, शायद नहीं जानते आप

benefits of bank accounts in two banks, cashless transaction, online transfer
  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +

चेक से पैसे का लेन-देन करते हैं तो फॉलो करें नया नियम, वरना नुकसान उठाएंगे

state bank of india changed cheque book rules
  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

1700 बच्चों वाले स्कूल में अंधाधुंध फायरिंग, आरोपी देश छोड़ने की फिराक में था

legal literacy camp was going on in school, sudden firing in school
  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +

पद्मावती: जो रोज बदलते हैं शौहर वो क्या जानें जौहर - कालवी

kalvi looked angry on bollywood stars who are supporting bhansali
  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!