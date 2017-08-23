आपका शहर Close

kavya kavya

युवती की घिनौनी करतूत, इंटरनेट पर युवतियों का यौन शोषण, ब्लैकमेलिंग

आनंद

Updated Wed, 23 Aug 2017 03:19 PM IST
Woman posed as a man to sexual abuse to teens in Britain

इंटरनेट पर दो नाबालिग युवतियों के यौन शोषण और ब्लैकमेलिंग की घटना सामने आई है, चौंकाने वाली बात ये है कि ये युवती की करतूत है। युवती ही लड़का बनकर नाबालिग युवतियों से ऑनलाइन अश्लील बातें करती थीं और उनसे अश्लील फोटो मंगवाती थी। बताया जा रहा है कि वह दोनों लड़कियों से फेसटाइम नाम की ऑनलाइन एप के द्वारा बातें करती थी। साथ ही दोनों को अपनी अश्लील फोटो भेजने के लिए उकसाती थी। 

