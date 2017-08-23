बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
युवती की घिनौनी करतूत, इंटरनेट पर युवतियों का यौन शोषण, ब्लैकमेलिंग
Updated Wed, 23 Aug 2017 03:19 PM IST
इंटरनेट पर दो नाबालिग युवतियों के यौन शोषण और ब्लैकमेलिंग की घटना सामने आई है, चौंकाने वाली बात ये है कि ये युवती की करतूत है। युवती ही लड़का बनकर नाबालिग युवतियों से ऑनलाइन अश्लील बातें करती थीं और उनसे अश्लील फोटो मंगवाती थी। बताया जा रहा है कि वह दोनों लड़कियों से फेसटाइम नाम की ऑनलाइन एप के द्वारा बातें करती थी। साथ ही दोनों को अपनी अश्लील फोटो भेजने के लिए उकसाती थी।
