झगड़ा सुलझाने थाने ले गई पुलिस और वहीं IO के कमरे में हुई युवक की हत्या

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 23 Aug 2017 11:27 AM IST
Man killed inside police station by neighbour during quarrel in delhi

दक्षिण-पूर्व दिल्ली के अंबेडकर नगर थाने में जांच अधिकारी (आईओ) के कमरे के भीतर पुलिस हिरासत में एक युवक की फाइल के नुकीले क्लिप से हत्या कर दी गई।

Your Story has been saved!