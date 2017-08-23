बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
झगड़ा सुलझाने थाने ले गई पुलिस और वहीं IO के कमरे में हुई युवक की हत्या
Updated Wed, 23 Aug 2017 11:27 AM IST
दक्षिण-पूर्व दिल्ली के अंबेडकर नगर थाने में जांच अधिकारी (आईओ) के कमरे के भीतर पुलिस हिरासत में एक युवक की फाइल के नुकीले क्लिप से हत्या कर दी गई।
