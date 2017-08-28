Download App
kavya kavya

रेलवे स्टेशन पर सरेआम अंतरंग संबंध बनाने लगे प्रेमी, यात्री हैरान

आनंद

Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 12:56 PM IST
brazen couple having Intimate at Hackney Downs railway station in London

बेशर्मी की सभी हदें के पार करते हुए एक प्रेमी जोड़ा रेलवे स्टेशन पर सरेआम अंतरंग संबंध बनाने लगा तो यात्री हैरान रह गए। वहीं पर मौजूद एक शख्स ने उनका वीडियो बनाया और ट्वीटर पर डाल दिया। इसके बाद इस घटना का खुलासा हुआ। घटना पूर्व लंदन के हैकनी डाउन्स स्टेशन की है। यहां रेलवे स्टेशन जैसी सार्वजनिक जगह पर लोगों ने प्रेमी जोड़े को अंतरंग होते देखा तो वो हैरान हो गए। 
 

लालू यादव की महारैली

'भाजपा भगाओ, देश बचाओ’ रैली में बोले लालू- हम नीतीश के आखिरी शिकार

RJD chief lalu prasad yadav rally in bihar patna gandhi maidan against bjp

