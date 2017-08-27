Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

मसाज के बहाने 'गंदा काम', मुंह मांगे दाम मिलते थे, स्पा सेंटर में यूं चलता था कारोबार

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, अमृतसर(पंजाब)

Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 03:41 PM IST
amritsar spa center sex racket busted

स्पा सेंटर में मसाज के बहाने 'गंदा काम' होता था। लड़कियों को मुंह मांगी कीमत मिलती थी। पुलिस ने छापा मारा तो बेडरूम में आपत्तिजनक हाल में मिला कपल।

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

sex racket sex workers

हाईकोर्ट की फटकार

HC ने फिर फटकारा- हरियाणा सरकार ने राजनीतिक फायदे के लिए शहर जलने दिया

gurmeet ram rahim conviction leads violence, highcourt hearing on violence

Most Viewed

क्या है साध्वी यौन शोषण केस, जिसमें गुरमीत राम रहीम दोषी करार

CBI court found Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh guilty in sadhvi rape case
  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +

पंचकूला में हालात हुए बेकाबू, लोगों के घरों में घुसे डेरा समर्थक, LIVE तस्वीरें

Violence breaks out in Panchkula
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

मसाज के बहाने 'गंदा काम', मुंह मांगे दाम मिलते थे, स्पा सेंटर में यूं चलता था कारोबार

amritsar spa center sex racket busted
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

DGP बोले-7 दिन तक चंडीगढ़ की सीमाएं रहेंगी सील, हर एंट्री चैकिंग से

gurmeet ram rahim conviction leads violence in panchkula, tight security in chandigarh
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +

CM बनने के बाद मनोहर लाल खट्टर पर भारी पड़ा ‘आर फैक्टर', देखिए कैसे?

ram rahim conviction leade violence, R factor becomes problem for haryana cm khattar
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +

एक ऐसा परिवार, जो 15 साल पहले जान गया था डेरे की हकीकत

story of family that fought 15 years for justice against gurmeet ram rahim
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
top ganesh chaturthi songs best devotional hindi songs and bhajans to celebrate ganesh chaturthi
मेरे अज़ीज़ फिल्मी नग़मे

गणपति स्पेशल: इस गानों के बिना गणेशोत्सव अधूरा

SHAD AZIMABADI shayar of mysticism
काव्य चर्चा

शाद अज़ीमाबादी: ज़िंदगी की दुश्वारियों से मोहब्बत करने वाला शायर

Mastishk bin lagi yeh aag hai....
मेरे अल्फाज़

कुशीनगर से हमारे पाठक सतीश कुमार पूछ रहे हैं कैसे लगी ये आग?

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!