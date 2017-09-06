म्यांमार से जान बचाकर भाग रहे रोहिंग्या मुसलमान, दर्दनाक हैं ये तस्वीरें
इराक और सीरिया में आईएस के जुल्मों सितम के बीच जान बचाने के लिए तरसते लोगों की तस्वीरों ने लंबे समय तक दुनिया का ध्यान अपनी ओर खींचा था। कुछ ऐसी ही मानवीय त्रासदी से जूझ रहा है भारत का पडोसी मुल्क म्यांमार। जहां जान बचाने के लिए भागे फिर रहे रोहिंग्या मुसलमान इधर उधर सुरक्षित ठिकाना तलाश रहे हैं। सैन्य कार्रवाई के बीच जान बचाने के लिए जूझ रहे रोहिंग्या मुसलमानों की ऐसी तस्वीरें एक बार फिर दिलों को दहला रही हैं।
