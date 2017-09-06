Download App
म्यांमार से जान बचाकर भाग रहे रोहिंग्या मुसलमान, दर्दनाक हैं ये तस्वीरें

amarujala.com-Presented by: हरेन्द्र ‌सिंह मोरल

Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 06:52 PM IST
what is the real tragedy of myanmar, this pictures shows all that

इराक और सीरिया में आईएस के जुल्मों सितम के बीच जान बचाने के लिए तरसते लोगों की तस्वीरों ने लंबे समय तक दुनिया का ध्यान अपनी ओर खींचा था। कुछ ऐसी ही मानवीय त्रासदी से जूझ रहा है भारत का पडोसी मुल्क म्यांमार। जहां जान बचाने के लिए भागे फिर रहे रोहिंग्या मुसलमान इधर उधर सुरक्षित ठिकाना तलाश रहे हैं। सैन्य कार्रवाई के बीच जान बचाने के लिए जूझ रहे रोहिंग्या मुसलमानों की ऐसी तस्वीरें एक बार फिर दिलों को दहला रही हैं।

rohingya rohingya muslim

