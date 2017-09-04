Download App
kavya kavya

ब्रिक्स देशों से जुड़ी अहम बात, जो शायद ही जानते होंगे आप

amarujala.com- Presented by: अभिषेक मिश्रा

Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 11:28 AM IST
important fact to know about brics members

ब्रिक्स ब्राजील, रूस, भारत, चीन और दक्षिण अफ्रीका का संयुक्त मंच है। इसकी सालाना बैठक में हिस्सा लेने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी चीन गए हुए हैं। इस साल इसकी सलाना बैठक चीन के शियामेन शहर में हो रही है। आइए आपको बताते हैं ब्रिक्स देशों के बारे में सात खास बातें।

BRICS समिट में PM मोदी का चीन को इशारा- शांति के लिए एक दूसरे का सहयोग बेहद जरूरी

Prime minister narendra modi in BRICS summit at china XIAMEN
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +

BRICS समिट: PM मोदी के पहुंचते ही नरम पड़ा चीन, बोला- आतंकवाद का होगा खात्मा

Xi Jinping demands holistic approach to fight against terrorism
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +

चीन में PM मोदी के खान-पान की जिम्मेदारी निभाएगा भारतीय रेस्टोरेंट

BRICS: Indian Restaurant to serve PM Modi in china
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +
