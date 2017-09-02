Download App
kavya kavya

ये हैं वो चेहरे जो मोदी कैबिनेट में बना सकते हैं जगह, जानिए पूरा बायोडाटा

amarujala.com- written by: संदीप भट्ट

Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 05:45 PM IST
Cabinet expansion new faces in pm modi cabinet

तीन साल के कार्यकाल के बाद मोदी मंत्रिमंडल से कई नामी चेहरे गायब होने वाले हैं तो कई शामिल। रविवार 11 बजे मोदी सरकार के मंत्रिमंडल का नये सिरे से विस्तार होगा। सूत्रों की मानें तो इस दौरान 15 से 20 मंत्रियों की छुट्टी भी हो सकती है। माना जा रहा है कि एक दर्जन के करीब नये मंत्री शामिल होंगे। नये मंत्री बनने की रेस में कुछ नामों पर कयास लगाया जा रहा है, आइए जानें इन नए चेहरों के बारे में विस्तार से...

