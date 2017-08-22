आपका शहर Close

kavya kavya

METAL BOOTS में दिखीं शाहरुख खान की बेटी सुहाना, क्या सारा को दे रही टक्कर!

बाद में पढ़ें

पूर्णिमा आचार्य

Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 02:42 PM IST
shahrukh khan daughter suhana is looking fabulous in her new fashion of metal boots

बॉलीवुड के किंग खान की बेटी सुहाना पिछले कुछ समय से अपने फैशन को लेकर लाइमलाइट में छाई हुई हैं। कभी महंगे डिजाइनर शॉर्ट ड्रेसेज के चलते तो कभी हेयर स्टाइल के चलते और अब उनके METAL BOOTS ने फैशन की दुनिया में जादू चला दिया है।

suhana khan shahrukh khan daughter

प्राइवेट स्कूलों पर नकेल

दिल्ली सरकार के प्रस्ताव को एलजी की मंजूरी, ओवरटेक करेंगे 449 प्राइवेट स्कूल

lg anil baijal approves delhi government proposal of overtaking 449 private schools of delhi

METAL BOOTS में दिखीं शाहरुख खान की बेटी सुहाना, क्या सारा को दे रही टक्कर!

shahrukh khan daughter suhana is looking fabulous in her new fashion of metal boots
  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
ऐसी है बॉलीवुड की 'चिकनी चमेली' कैटरीना की बहन, कोई भी हो जाएगा दीवाना

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif younger sister Isabelle is more glamorous than her
  • सोमवार, 21 अगस्त 2017
LFW 2017: शो के आखिरी दिन लाइमलाइट पर छा गए जैकलीन और आदित्य

jacqueline fernandez and aditya roy Kapur walked at Lakme fashion week for Manish Malhotra
  • सोमवार, 21 अगस्त 2017
93rd birthday of great satirist of hindi hari shankar parsai
काव्य चर्चा

बर्थडे स्पेशल - हरिशंकर परसाई: "वेद में सोमरस की स्तुति में 60-62 मंत्र हैं"

known as Tragedy Queen actress Meena Kumari was also a poetess
काव्य चर्चा

ट्रेजडी क्वीन मीना कुमारी ने कभी नहीं चाहा कि उनकी शायरी छपे

noble prize winner bob dylan poem in hindi
विश्व काव्य

बॉब डिलन: वह ऐसे पेश आ रही है मानो हम कभी मिले ही नहीं

