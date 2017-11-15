Download App
ईशा गुप्ता की राह पर चली दिशा पाटनी, बाथरोब में तस्वीरें हुईं वायरल

amarujala.com- Presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 10:27 AM IST
Bollywood actress Disha Patani bold look goes viral on internet

एक से बढ़कर एक ड्रेसेज पहनकर इंटरनेट पर धूम मचाने वाली एक्ट्रेस दिशा पाटनी की कुछ तस्वीरें सामने आईं हैं। इन तस्वीरों में दिशा के परफेक्ट फीगर और लुक्स पर एक तरफ उनके फैंस तारीफों के पुल बांधते हुए नजर आएं तो वहीं कुछ लोगों ने तरह तरह के कमेंट भी किए। 

पढ़ें- Bigg Boss: Kiss की वजह से चर्चा में आईं ये कंटेस्टेंट, ड्रेसिंग सेन्स में दे रही हैं हिना को टक्कर

