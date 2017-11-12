Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

Bigg Boss: Kiss की वजह से चर्चा में आईं ये कंटेस्टेंट, ड्रेसिंग सेन्स में दे रही हैं हिना को टक्कर

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by : शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 08:45 AM IST
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Bandgi Kalra is the strong competitor of Hina Khan in dressing sense

बिग बॉस में पुनीश के साथ कैमरे में किस करते हुए बंदगी कालरा की तस्वीरों की चर्चा न केवल घर के अंदर बल्कि बाहर भी है। जहां एक ओर बंदगी के प्यार के किस्सों की चर्चा लोगों की जुबान पर है तो वहीं उनका ड्रेसिंस सेन्स भी काबिले तारीफ है। 

पढ़ें- टीवी की 'दहलीज' पर पहुंची एक्ट्रेस का नया लुक बेहद बोल्ड, स्‍विम सूट में आईं नजर

Comments

Browse By Tags

bandgi kalra puneesh sharma bigg boss 11 fashion street

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

प्रकाश राज ने राजनीति में टीवी एक्टर्स के आने को बताया था 'डिजास्टर', अब दी सफाई

Prakash Raj clarifies his comment on actors in politics
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

टीवी की 'दहलीज' पर पहुंची एक्ट्रेस का नया लुक बेहद बोल्ड, स्‍विम सूट में आईं नजर

Television actress Tridha Choudhury swimsuit picture goes viral on Internet
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss 11: सबसे स्टाइलिश कंटेस्टेंट हैं हिना खान, सलमान के सामने ड्रेस को लेकर शरमा चुकी हैं

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan is the most stylish person in the house
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

दिशा पाटनी ने कराया हॉट फोटो शूट, इंस्टाग्राम पर अपलोड की PHOTOS, झट से वायरल

Hot photoshot of Disha Patni is going viral on internet
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

टीवी की 'दहलीज' पर पहुंची एक्ट्रेस का नया लुक बेहद बोल्ड, स्‍विम सूट में आईं नजर

Television actress Tridha Choudhury swimsuit picture goes viral on Internet
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

प्रिंसेज लुक में नजर आईं जैकलीन, कलर कॉम्बिनेशन के मुरीद हो जाएंगे आप

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez photo shoot for Elle magazine
  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +

बिकनी अवतार में फिर सोशल मीडिया पर छाईं ये एक्ट्रेस, 3 तस्वीरों में दिखाई बोल्डनेस

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta photo shoot goes viral on Internet
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!