Bigg Boss: Kiss की वजह से चर्चा में आईं ये कंटेस्टेंट, ड्रेसिंग सेन्स में दे रही हैं हिना को टक्कर
बिग बॉस में पुनीश के साथ कैमरे में किस करते हुए बंदगी कालरा की तस्वीरों की चर्चा न केवल घर के अंदर बल्कि बाहर भी है। जहां एक ओर बंदगी के प्यार के किस्सों की चर्चा लोगों की जुबान पर है तो वहीं उनका ड्रेसिंस सेन्स भी काबिले तारीफ है।
