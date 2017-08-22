बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बालों की देखभाल से जुड़ी इन बातों पर कभी न करें भरोसा नहीं तो होगा पछतावा
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Fashion
›
Beauty tips
›
these are the most Popular Haircare Myths That Need To Die
{"_id":"599bc9b14f1c1b91788b48f4","slug":"these-are-the-most-popular-haircare-myths-that-need-to-die","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u092d\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0930\u094b\u0938\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 11:55 AM IST
खूबसूरत बालों के लिए आपने क्या नहीं किया। कभी दादी के नुस्खे फॉलो किए तो कभी महंगे-महंगे हेयरट्रीटमेंट्स लिए, पर नतीजा कुछ नहीं निकला। आपके खूबसूरत बालों की ख्वाहिश एक सपना बनकर रह गई। पर क्या आपने जानने की कोशिश की इतना कुछ करने के बाद भी आपको बेहतर परिणाम क्यों नहीं मिले। हम आपको बताते हैं कि जाने अनजाने आपसे क्या भूल हो गई है।
पढ़ें- खूबसूरत आंखों की अगर है ख्वाहिश तो अपनाएं ये टिप्स
Most Viewed
{"_id":"599bc9b14f1c1b91788b48f4","slug":"these-are-the-most-popular-haircare-myths-that-need-to-die","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u092d\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0930\u094b\u0938\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
{"_id":"59993e634f1c1bc8398b4767","slug":"these-eye-make-up-make-your-small-eyes-more-attractive-and-beautiful","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0936 \u0924\u094b \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 ","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
{"_id":"599512724f1c1b79568b471c","slug":"within-few-days-this-magical-remedy-will-make-your-face-wrinkle-free","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0947\u0939\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091d\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0924\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0924 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u091f\u0915\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5999499d4f1c1ba13f8b4726","slug":"aloe-vera-gel-face-mask-will-help-you-to-get-rid-of-tanning","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0905\u092c \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u091f\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0916\u093e ","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"59993e634f1c1bc8398b4767","slug":"these-eye-make-up-make-your-small-eyes-more-attractive-and-beautiful","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0936 \u0924\u094b \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 ","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
{"_id":"5996bc994f1c1b49268b4633","slug":"during-pregnancy-mostly-women-are-doing-this-kind-of-common-mistakes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0917\u094d\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"599991364f1c1b0a728b45ce","slug":"93rd-birthday-of-great-satirist-of-hindi-hari-shankar-parsai","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 - \u0939\u0930\u093f\u0936\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0908: \"\u0935\u0947\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094b\u092e\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0941\u0924\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 60-62 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902\"","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
{"_id":"599aaa054f1c1b71548b46ab","slug":"known-as-tragedy-queen-actress-meena-kumari-was-also-a-poetess","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091c\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 \u091b\u092a\u0947","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
{"_id":"599ab13d4f1c1bf1688b4681","slug":"noble-prize-winner-bob-dylan-poem-in-hindi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u092c \u0921\u093f\u0932\u0928: \u0935\u0939 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u0936 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u094b \u0939\u092e \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"Vishwa Kavya","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f","slug":"vishwa-kavya"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!