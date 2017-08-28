Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

अब महंगे ब्यूटी प्रोडक्ट्स नहीं, टमाटर से मिलेगी दमकती त्वचा

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: अपूर्वा राय

Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 11:50 AM IST
effective tomato face packs home remedies for glowing skin that really work

साफ और दमकती त्वचा चाहती हैं? पर महंगे ब्यूटी प्रोडक्ट्स पर पैसे खर्च करने से बच रही हैं। अब घर में मौजूद टमाटर से ही चेहरे की खूबसूरती बढ़ाई जा सकती है। टमाटर के इस ब्यूटी पैक का इस्तेमाल कर अपने चेहरे की रौनक आप आसानी से बढ़ा सकती हैं।
पढ़ें-  पुरुष भी हो जाएं सावधान, ब्यूटी प्रोडक्ट्स खरीदने से पहले रखें इन बातों का ख्याल

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

tomato face packs home remedies

लालू यादव की महारैली

'भाजपा भगाओ, देश बचाओ’ रैली में बोले लालू- हम नीतीश के आखिरी शिकार

RJD chief lalu prasad yadav rally in bihar patna gandhi maidan against bjp

Most Viewed

अब महंगे ब्यूटी प्रोडक्ट्स नहीं, टमाटर से मिलेगी दमकती त्वचा

effective tomato face packs home remedies for glowing skin that really work
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

पल भर में बनना है खूबसूरत ? आज ही अपनाएं ये 5 जापानी तरीके

Try these five Japanese beauty secrets for instant glowing skin
  • गुरुवार, 24 अगस्त 2017
  • +

बालों की देखभाल से जुड़ी इन बातों पर कभी न करें भरोसा नहीं तो होगा पछतावा

these are the most Popular Haircare Myths That Need To Die
  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

अगर आपके बाल भी हो रहे हैं सफेद तो वजह कहीं ये 5 चीजें तो नहीं

These five foods may be the reason behind your gray hair
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +

पल भर में बनना है खूबसूरत ? आज ही अपनाएं ये 5 जापानी तरीके

Try these five Japanese beauty secrets for instant glowing skin
  • गुरुवार, 24 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
firaq gorakhpuri got first gyanpeeth award for urdu literature
काव्य चर्चा

बर्थडे स्पेशल: जब फ़िराक़ गोरखपुरी बोले, भारत में अंग्रेज़ी सिर्फ़ ढाई लोगों को आती है...

ganesh vandana on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - एकदंताय वक्रतुण्डाय गौरीतनयाय धीमहि

If you come
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक पूनम सिंह के वीरान एहसास

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!