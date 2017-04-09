बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कपिल शर्मा पर फूटा सिंगर का गुस्सा, बीच में ही छोड़ दिया शूट
Updated Sun, 09 Apr 2017 07:17 PM IST
कपिल शर्मा और सुनील ग्रोवर के बीच शुरु हुआ विवाद खत्म होने का नाम ही नहीं ले रहा कि इसी बीच एक ऐसी खबर आई है जो कपिल शर्मा की मुश्किलें और बढ़ा देगी। खबर है कि हाल ही में सिंगर और म्यूजिक कंपोजर अमाल मलिक कपिल की एक हरकत पर गुस्से में आ गए और शूटिंग बीच में ही छोड़कर सेट से चले गए।
