आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Budget-2017 Budget-2017

क्यों बी ग्रेड फिल्मों के लिए मजबूर हुई 'टीवी की संस्कारी बहू', बिग बॉस जीतकर भी नहीं मिला फेम

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 12:28 PM IST
shweta tiwari act in b grade bhojpuri films

छोटे पर्दे की संस्कारी बहुएं अपने फैंस के दिल पर राज करती हैं। वो हंसती हैं तो उनके फैंस हंसते हैं। वो रोती हैं तो फैंस की आंखों में भी आंसू आ जाते हैं। इन्हीं बहुओं में एक नाम श्वेता तिवारी का भी आता है। श्वेता तिवारी एकता कपूर के शो 'कसौटी जिंदगी के' से पॉपुलर हुई थीं। इसमें उन्होंने एक सीधी-सादी बहू का रोल किया था। आज हम आपको श्वेता तिवारी की कुछ ऐसी फिल्मों के बारे में बताएंगे जिससे उन्होंने बोल्ड सीन किए और अलग अंदाज में ‌‌दिख्‍ाीं।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

shweta tiwari b grade films

बजट

बजट की 10 बड़ी बातें, नोटबंदी के जख्मों पर टैक्स कटौती का मरहम

top 10 points of union budget 2017

Most Viewed

मनवीर की खुली पोल, उल्लू बन गए सलमान और बिग बॉस

did manveer tell lie to salman and bigg boss
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +

क्यों बी ग्रेड फिल्मों के लिए मजबूर हुई 'टीवी की संस्कारी बहू', बिग बॉस जीतकर भी नहीं मिला फेम

shweta tiwari act in b grade bhojpuri films
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

हीरोइन के लिए प्रेग्नेंसी बनी आफत, परेशान कर रहे सीरियल वाले

This pregnant TV heroine is being mentally harassed
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

मनवीर गुर्जर के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज, धोनी व सैफ अली खान तक ने दी थी बधाई

fir registered against bigg boss manvir gurjar in noida
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

स्वामी ओम ने पार की हद, कहा- इस लड़के से हैं सलमान खान के शारीरिक संबंध

salman khan has physical relation with rohan mehra says swami om
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +

बिग बॉस से निकाले गए ‘बाबा’ से छिनने वाली है उनकी पहचान, जल्द होने वाला है ऐलान

saint society is preparing to take away saint decree from bigg boss participant swami om
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top