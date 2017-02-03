बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
क्यों बी ग्रेड फिल्मों के लिए मजबूर हुई 'टीवी की संस्कारी बहू', बिग बॉस जीतकर भी नहीं मिला फेम
Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 12:28 PM IST
छोटे पर्दे की संस्कारी बहुएं अपने फैंस के दिल पर राज करती हैं। वो हंसती हैं तो उनके फैंस हंसते हैं। वो रोती हैं तो फैंस की आंखों में भी आंसू आ जाते हैं। इन्हीं बहुओं में एक नाम श्वेता तिवारी का भी आता है। श्वेता तिवारी एकता कपूर के शो 'कसौटी जिंदगी के' से पॉपुलर हुई थीं। इसमें उन्होंने एक सीधी-सादी बहू का रोल किया था। आज हम आपको श्वेता तिवारी की कुछ ऐसी फिल्मों के बारे में बताएंगे जिससे उन्होंने बोल्ड सीन किए और अलग अंदाज में दिख्ाीं।
