BIGG BOSS-11 - जब रो पड़ीं हिना खान, बेटी को रोते देख इमोशनल पिता ने दिया ये बयान

टीम डिजिटल, नोएडा

Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 07:46 AM IST
Bigg Boss Hina Khan father disturbed by daughters breaks] down in show

'बिग बॉस' सीजन 11 में इस हफ्ते एक टास्क के बाद घर के अंदर कंटेस्टेंट्स के बीच जमकर हंगामा हुआ। टास्क हारने के बाद हिना खान गार्डन में बैठकर रोतीं नजर दिखी। उनकी वजह से टास्क हार गए और पूरी प्राइज मनी 50लाख से जीरो हो गई, ये कहते हुए हिना कैमरे में कैद हुई।

