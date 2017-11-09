बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बिग बॅास के इतिहास में पहली बार चौंकाने वाला फैसला, हितेन-हिना घर से बाहर
{"_id":"5a03f2074f1c1b72548bbd99","slug":"bigg-boss-contestant-hina-khan-and-hiten-tejwani-goes-jail-for-broke-the-rule-in-bigg-boss-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0945\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e, \u0939\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0928-\u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 12:39 PM IST
बिग बॉस के 11 साल के इतिहास में पहले कभी नहीं हुआ, पहली बार ऐसा चौंकाने वाला फैसला हुआ है। उधर, हितेन और हिना को भी घर से बाहर होने की सजा मिली है।
