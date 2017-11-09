Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

बिग बॅास के इतिहास में पहली बार चौंकाने वाला फैसला, हितेन-हिना घर से बाहर

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: आनंद

Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 12:39 PM IST
bigg boss contestant hina khan and hiten tejwani goes jail for broke the rule in bigg boss house

बिग बॉस के 11 साल के इतिहास में पहले कभी नहीं हुआ, पहली बार ऐसा चौंकाने वाला फैसला हुआ है। उधर, हितेन और हिना को भी घर से बाहर होने की सजा मिली है।

Comments

Browse By Tags

bigg boss bigg boss-11 bigg boss season 11 hina khan More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

नोटबंदी: एक साल पूरा होने पर पीएम मोदी ने गिनवाए फायदे, शेयर किया वीडियो

demonetisation one year pm modi shares video tells benefits of notebandi
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

नए साल से पहले कपिल शर्मा की लगी लॉटरी, सुनील ग्रोवर ने दिया सबसे बड़ा तोहफा

Kapil Sharma says me and Sunil Grover do next show together
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss 11: बाहर होते ही ढिंचैक ने खोले घर के सीक्रेट, हिना-विकास निशाने पर

big boss contestant dhinchak pooja revealed about hina khan, shilpa and akash
  • सोमवार, 6 नवंबर 2017
  • +

बेनाफ्शा के बारे में ऐसी बात सुन ब्वॉयफ्रेंड का खून खौला- 'सलमान ने कुछ नहीं किया तो...'

Benafsha Soonawalla boyfriend Varun Sood threat to Akash Dadlani says he will make his life hell
  • बुधवार, 8 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

एक्टर फरहान अख्तर का बड़ा खुलासा, बॉलीवुड ही नहीं हर सेक्टर में 'सेक्सुअल हैरासमेंट'

actor farhan akhtar admits sexual violence at workplace exist in all industries
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

वरुण को मिली फीमेल फैन की धमकी, बोलीं- 'तुम मेरी फीलिंग्स क्यों नहीं समझते'

bollywood actor varun dhawan filed fir against his female fan
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

अनुष्का बनाम अनुष्का से होगी 2018 की शुरुआत, बड़े पर्दे पर टकराएंगी 'परी' और 'भागमती'

anushkas' Pari and Bhaagmathie are set to release in February 2018
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!