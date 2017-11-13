23 साल बाद फिल्मों में लौट रहीं टीवी की 'सीता', बनेंगी इस आतंकवादी की पत्नी
रामानंद सागर की 'रामायण' में सीता का किरदार निभाकर लोगों के दिलों पर राज करने वाली टीवी एक्ट्रेस दीपिका चिखलिया 23 साल बाद एक बार फिर पर्दे पर वापसी करने जा रही हैं। खास बात ये है कि इस बार दीपिका किसी टीवी सीरियल में नहीं बल्कि एक फिल्म से वापसी कर रही हैं।
