23 साल बाद फिल्मों में लौट रहीं टीवी की 'सीता', बनेंगी इस आतंकवादी की पत्नी

amarujala.com- Presented by: मंजू ममगाईं

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 11:29 AM IST
ramayan original sita deepika chikhalia will be seen playing afzal guru wife role in the film galib

रामानंद सागर की 'रामायण' में सीता का किरदार निभाकर लोगों के दिलों पर राज करने वाली टीवी एक्ट्रेस दीपिका चिखलिया 23 साल बाद एक बार फिर पर्दे पर वापसी करने जा रही हैं। खास बात ये है कि इस बार दीपिका किसी टीवी सीरियल में नहीं बल्कि एक फिल्म से वापसी कर रही हैं। 

