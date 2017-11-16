Download App
3D में दोबारा रिलीज होगी टाइटैनिक, 20वीं सालगिरह पर हुआ बड़ा ऐलान

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, नोएडा

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 09:09 PM IST
Titanic will release in 3d once again

अपने समय में बॉक्सऑफिस के सारे रिकॉर्ड तोड़ने वाली फिल्म टाइटैनिक के फैंस के लिए खुशखबरी है। 18 नवम्बर 1997 रिलीज हुई ये फिल्म इस साल अपनी 20वीं वर्षगांठ मना रही है। इस मौके पर डोल्बी लेबोरेट्रीज, पैरामाउंट पिक्चर्स और एएमसी थियेटर्स ने गुरुवार को इस ऐतिहासिक फिल्म को रीरिलीज करने की घोषणा की है।

Your Story has been saved!