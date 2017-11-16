Download App
अब टीवी सीरीज में दिखेगा 'लॉर्ड ऑफ दि रिंग्स' का जादू, होगी नई कहानी

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 10:47 AM IST
lord of the rings will be present in television series

हॉलीवुड में सर्वाधिक कमाई का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ने वाली फिल्म फ्रेंचाइजी 'लॉर्ड ऑफ दि रिंग्स' के फैन्स के लिए एक बहुत बड़ी खुशखबरी है। दरअसल इस फिल्म की मूल कहानी जे आर आर टॉलकिएन के उपन्यास से ली गई है और अब इस उपन्यास के राइट्स अमेजन ने खरीद लिए हैं। अमेजन इस कहानी को एक टीवी सीरीज के रूप में दर्शकों के सामने लाना चाहती है।

