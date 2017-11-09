बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
50 से ज्यादा एक्ट्रेसेज से यौन शोषण के आरोपी प्रोड्यूसर के बारे में एक और चौंकाने वाला खुलासा
Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 07:46 AM IST
एंजेलिना जॉली समेत 50 से ज्यादा एक्ट्रसेज के साथ यौन शोषण के आरोपी प्रोड्यूसर हार्वी वाइंस्टीन के बारे में एक चौंकाने वाला खुलासा हुआ है। खबरों की माने तो ये मशहूर हॉलीवुड प्रोड्यूसर सेक्स एडिक्ट है, और अपना इलाज करवा रहा है।
