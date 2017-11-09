Download App
50 से ज्यादा एक्ट्रेसेज से यौन शोषण के आरोपी प्रोड्यूसर के बारे में एक और चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

टीम डिजिटल, नोएडा

Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 07:46 AM IST
Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein taking treatment at luxury rehab center

एंजेलिना जॉली समेत 50 से ज्यादा एक्ट्रसेज के साथ यौन शोषण के आरोपी प्रोड्यूसर हार्वी वाइंस्टीन के बारे में एक चौंकाने वाला खुलासा हुआ है। खबरों की माने तो ये मशहूर हॉलीवुड प्रोड्यूसर सेक्स एडिक्ट है, और अपना इलाज करवा रहा है।

ऐलान- 13 से 17 नवंबर तक ऑड-ईवन के सहारे स्मॉग से फिर लड़ेगी दिल्ली

Odd Even policy to be implemented in Delhi from November 13th to 17th: Sources
