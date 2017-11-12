Download App
यौन शोषण की जंग में कूदी 'वंडर वुमन', अगली फिल्म में काम करने के लिए रखी ये शर्त

amarujala.com- Presented by: अभिषेक मिश्रा

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 08:05 AM IST
Gal Gadot threatens to Drop Wonder Woman sequel, wants Brett Ratner to be removed

हॉलीवुड में बीते दिनों एक्ट्रेसेज ने अपने साथ हुए यौन शोषण के खिलाफ खुलकर आवाज उठाई है। अब इस लड़ाई में उनके साथ 'वंडर वुमन' भी खड़ी हो गई है। डीसी की 'वंडर वुमन' सीरिज से शोहरत हासिल करने वाली गैल गडोट ने यौन शोषण के खिलाफ लड़ रही महिलाओं का साथ देने का फैसाल किया है। 

