यौन शोषण की जंग में कूदी 'वंडर वुमन', अगली फिल्म में काम करने के लिए रखी ये शर्त
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Hollywood
›
Gal Gadot threatens to Drop Wonder Woman sequel, wants Brett Ratner to be removed{"_id":"5a0819174f1c1b8e698bae6d","slug":"gal-gadot-threatens-to-drop-wonder-woman-sequel-wants-brett-ratner-to-be-removed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u094c\u0928 \u0936\u094b\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0942\u0926\u0940 '\u0935\u0902\u0921\u0930 \u0935\u0941\u092e\u0928', \u0905\u0917\u0932\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u0916\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924","category":{"title":"Hollywood","title_hn":"\u0939\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"hollywood"}}
हॉलीवुड में बीते दिनों एक्ट्रेसेज ने अपने साथ हुए यौन शोषण के खिलाफ खुलकर आवाज उठाई है। अब इस लड़ाई में उनके साथ 'वंडर वुमन' भी खड़ी हो गई है। डीसी की 'वंडर वुमन' सीरिज से शोहरत हासिल करने वाली गैल गडोट ने यौन शोषण के खिलाफ लड़ रही महिलाओं का साथ देने का फैसाल किया है।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.