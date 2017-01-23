आपका शहर Close

शाहरुख ने रखा सलमान की दुखती रग पर हाथ, दिला दी ऐश्वर्या की याद

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 04:52 PM IST
When Shah Rukh reminded Salman of Aishwarya

सभी जानते हैं कि एक वक्त पर सलमान खान और ऐश्वर्या राय का काफी सीरियस अफेयर रहा था लेकिन बाद में दोनों अलग हो गए। उनका ये अलगाव इतना कड़वाहट भरा रहा कि दोनों ने तब से लेकर आज तक ना तो किसी फिल्म में साथ काम किया और ना ही एक-दूसरे के सामने आने पर हाय-हैलो कहा।

Browse By Tags

shah rukh khan salman khan

